Tech Mahindra partners Mahindra Racing

Tech Mahindra will leverage a dynamic and unique eRace Track Analytics platform with live analytics, wind tunnel simulations, and AI powered systems to develop next-generation green automotive solutions

IT firm Tech Mahindra on January 28 said it has strengthened its partnership with Mahindra Racing to provide EV engineering capabilities and drive digital transformation to enhance performance management.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will leverage a dynamic and unique eRace Track Analytics platform with live analytics, wind tunnel simulations, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered systems to develop next-generation green automotive solutions, a statement said.

Engineering Services will bring in enhanced performance management through alternative component design, lighter new materials, aerodynamics simulations, Hyper Cloud Compute power and Racetrack Telemetry analytics, it added.

“As one of the founding members of Formula E, Mahindra Racing has been a pioneer of EV technology. Combining that with next-generation state-of-the-art software and analytics solutions from Tech Mahindra, will enable us to deliver superior engineering performance and a thrilling experience to the racing enthusiasts," Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said.

He added that this partnership is a step further in strengthening the commitment towards clean technology and sustainability.

"In line with this, we are happy to strengthen our ongoing partnership with another Mahindra Group entity to further the vision of 'One Mahindra', and build a more sustainable mobility solution by integrating differentiated technological innovation with a world-class design," C.P. Gurnani, MD and CEO at Tech Mahindra, said.

Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO at Mahindra Racing, said it was committed to find credible, advanced and next generation mobility solutions while being kind to the planet and pledge to greater Return on Climate and Environment (ROCE).

"With Tech Mahindra's support, we aim to achieve our on-track goals in an environmentally responsible fashion, using industry-leading energy efficient and sustainable solutions,” he added.