Team TVS Racing crowned champion

Coimbatore

20 December 2021 22:23 IST

Makes a clean sweep of the four categories it participated in

Team TVS Racing finished the season on a high winning all the four categories it had participated in the sixth and final round of the MRF MOGRIP FMSCI 2W National Rally Championship (INRC) for two wheelers at Nashik, Maharashtra on Sunday.

It was enough for the factory racing team to seal the championship. The team’s big star Abdul Wahid Tanveer won the Group A (450cc) and the overall category and, so did the other top rider Samuel Jacob in Group B (260cc) for the second year in a row.

Aishwarya Pissay clinched the Ladies class for the fifth year on the trot for the team and N. Karthik was crowned the Scooter class champion.

It was the third and the fifth round at Puttur and Coimbatore that turned out to be decisive. The boys came up with a remarkable show winning podiums with ease. “It has been an incredible season for the team at the 2021 INRC. I am thrilled with the performance of all the riders, and their hard work and dedication have paid off,” said B. Selvaraj, TVS Racing’s Team Manager.

“I would like to thank the crew for their relentless work and immense efforts in keeping the motorcycles and scooters at its best form,” he added.