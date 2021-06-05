Team MRF wins Rally Italia Sardegna

Double celebration: The Team MRF drivers took the first and third spots. Special Arrangement.

05 June 2021 22:30 IST

Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani of Team MRF Tyres clinched three out of four stages to win the Rally Italia Sardegna on Saturday.

It was double celebration for Team MRF Tyres with Simone Campedelli and Gianfrancesco Maria Rappa finishing third.

The result is the first victory for Team MRF Tyres in top-line national rallying in Europe after the Indian tyre manufacturer committed to European rallying in 2019.

The Rally Italia Sardegna was the second round of the CIRT, or the Italian Rally Championship Gravel.

Andreucci and Briani started the day by winning the first stage by 9.9 seconds before confirming their pace and winning the second stage. They went into service with a 12.5-second lead. After service, they extended their lead with a third stage win from three stages. In the end, they won by 31.8 seconds, ahead of Umberto Scandola and Guido D'Amore.

Tamara Molinaro and Piercarlo Capolongo kept up the celebrations for Team MRF in their Citroen C3 Rally2.

The duo finished seventh and achieved their goal of winning the Ladies Trophy for the second rally in succession and ended second in the U-25’s Division.