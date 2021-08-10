Team MRF Tyres wins Rally Arezzo

Campedelli and Rappa make it double podium for team

Team MRF Tyres put up a dominant display in the fourth round of the Italian Rally Championship — first and third-place finish in the Rally Citta di Arezzo — on August 7 and 8.

Leading the charge

Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani led the charge for Team MRF Tyres in their Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

Andreucci took three stage wins on Saturday taking a 13.2-second lead into the following day.

On Sunday, they held on to the lead throughout.

Simone Campedelli and Gianfrancesco Rappa made it a double podium for Team MRF Tyres by taking the third position in their Orange1 Racing VW Polo R5.

Campedelli and Rappa were involved in a tight battle for third place after day one on Saturday, going into the overnight service in the fourth spot.

However, on Sunday, they ran a faultless rally to secure another podium for Team MRF Tyres, their third of the Italian gravel season.

The other Team MRF Tyres team of Tamara Molinaro and Giancarlo Capolongo, in their Citroën C3 Rally2, won in the Female and under-25 category.