Team MRF Tyres wins Pohjanmaa Ralli

Reeta Hamalainen, left, and Emil Lindholm celebrate their success. Special Arrangement.  

Team MRF Tyres’ Emil Lindholm and Reeta Hamalainen won the Pohjanmaa Ralli, the fourth round of the Finnish championship, on Saturday. The first win for MRF Tyres in the competition comes on the back of multiple podium finishes for Lindholm and Hamalainen.

MRF Tyres’ success here follows its maiden win in the Italian Gravel Championship earlier in the month.

“It is amazing to win here. This result shows the pace of development from the entire team at Team MRF Tyres and we should all be proud of our work,” said Lindholm.

“Coming into the weekend, I was aiming for a good result but never dreamt of a victory. But the car and the tyres felt great all weekend. This rally is very fast, with some stages having an average speed of more than 120km/h. Today [Saturday], we took four stage wins and two-second places. It is a great result,” added Lindholm.


