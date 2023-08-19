Team MRF Tyres clinches the 2023 FIA European Rally Championship

August 19, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Chennai

Team MRF Tyres had a good points haul at the Rally di Roma Capitale to clinch the 2023 FIA European Rally Championship and defend its title. Team MRF Tyres scored a historic double and secured this year’s title with two rounds to spare in the eight-round championship.

Having dominated in the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championships with nine wins, MRF Tyres joined the FIA ERC in 2020 and has quickly found success winning titles over the last two years.

The season started well with a podium for Efren Llarena and Sara Fernandez in the Rally Islas Canarias. After the podium success in Spain, the season moved to the fast gravel stages of Rally Liepaja and Rally Poland. Martins Sesks with Renars Francis would dominate these two fast rallies.

The back-to-back wins put Team MRF Tyres in prime position for the team championship, which was further solidified with another podium in the first Royal Rally of Scandinavia. After scoring solid points, including vital Powerstage points for Simone Campedelli and Tania Canton at the Rally di Roma Capitale, the second team championship was sealed.

Arun Mammen, vice-chairman & managing director, MRF Ltd said, “I am extremely proud of the success achieved by MRF Tyres in the 2023 FIA European Rally Championship. As India’s leading tyre manufacturer we looked to take India to the world stage and compete in the toughest rally competitions in the world. We knew it would take dedication and determination to succeed and to do it once was a challenge, to back up that success in 2023 proves the talent and skill of the entire team at MRF Tyres.”