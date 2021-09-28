Team MRF takes the honours

Lindholm clinches drivers’ championship

Team MRF Tyres clinched the Finnish Rally Championship (Ralli SM) after Emil Lindholm and Reeta Hamalainen dominated the final round of the season in the SM KokUA 60-v Juhlaralli event on Sunday.

Going into the final round, it was a winner-take-all scenario with the top three drivers separated by just seven points. Team MRF was on the pace from the first of the 10-stage competition with Lindholm winning the Skriko stage. He ended the first day of action on Saturday in first place, but with a lead of just 2.9 seconds.

The pressure was intense for the four Sunday stages that featured 74km of action, However, Lindholm was in form, never relinquishing his lead.

“It is a great feeling to have won the championship. It is a great reward for the all the hard work at Team MRF Tyres. I have learnt a lot by participating in this year’s championships.

“To survive in Finland the tyres have to tackle different conditions like snow, ice and composition from different gravel roads. This victory is a result of some great team work,” said Lindholm.