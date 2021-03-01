Team MRF ropes in Italian legend Andreucci

Adding teeth: Paolo Andreucci, 11-time Italian Rally champion, will strengthen Team MRF.

Chennai

01 March 2021 22:37 IST

He has more than 20 years of experience

Team MRF Tyres on Monday announced the signing of Paolo Andreucci, 11-time Italian rally champion, to compete in the 2021 Italian Gravel Championship (CIR-Terra).

Andreucci’s car, a Citroen C3 Rally 2, will run on the latest generation of MRF Tyres.

The Italian, who has more than 20 years of experience, will also take on the mantle of tyre development for the Indian company along with Fiore Brivio — renowned for his rally tyre development.

Advertising

Advertising

Important role

Team MRF Tyres has an aggressive 2021 testing schedule and Andreucci is expected to play an important role in this programme.

MRF Tyres vice-chairman & managing director Arun Mammen said, “We are proud of how competitive Team MRF Tyres was in the 2020 European Rally Championship season. Everyone at MRF Tyres is working hard and we are happy to be present competitively on a world stage like this.

“To be able to attract an 11-time national champion to MRF Tyres speaks about our commitment to rallying in Europe and the continued development of our rally tyre.”