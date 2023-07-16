ADVERTISEMENT

Tanveer has the last laugh in Rally of Coimbatore

July 16, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Coimbatore:

Rayan Rozario

Petronas TVS Racing’s Abdul Wahid Tanveer in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Petronas TVS Racing’s Abdul Wahid Tanveer cashed in on his teammate R.E. Rajendra’s rear brake failure in the final stage to emerge the champion of the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the FMSCI MRF MOGRIP Indian National Rally Championship for two-wheelers, at the Kethanur windmill farm near Palladam here on Sunday.

It was neck-and-neck between the championship leader Rajendra and Tanveer from the start. If the former finished on top in the first stage (Black Thunder, 18.20kms), the latter did so in the second (Thunder World, 14.99kms). 

It looked like anybody’s race going into the second loop (repeat of the morning stages) but Rajendra did one better in the third to gain a nine-second edge over Tanveer going into the final stage. But, as luck would have it, Rajendra ran into brake issues which cost him towards the end. 

“We had a healthy competition but it was unfortunate that he had a brake failure. I pushed that extra bit, however, in the final stage and it did a world of good as it was only five seconds that separated us at the finish line,” said Tanveer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajendra was obviously disappointed. “I gave my best from the beginning but could not do much after the brake failure.”

Both riders agreed that the Thunder World stage, with fast flowing straights and some sharp and mild curves, was quite challenging.

The results (provisional): Overall: 1. Abdul Wahid (Petronas TVS Racing) 00:56:49.928; 2. R.E. Rajendra (Petronas TVS) 00:56:54.443; 3. Samuel Jacob (Petronas TVS) 00:57:14.986.

Class 1 (Super Bike, Pro Expert): Group A: 1. 1. Abdul Wahid 00:56:49.928; 2. R.E. Rajendra 00:56:54.443; 3. Samuel Jacob 00:57:14.986.

Class 2 (Super Bike, Expert): Group A: R. Nataraj 00:58:35.799; 2. Suhail Ahmed; 3. Aman Prabhakar Pawade.

Class 3: Super Sports 165cc Group B: 1. P. Yogesh 01:07:08.212; 2. Abrar Pasha; 3. P.V. Francis.

Class 4: (Super Sport 260) Group B: 1. Imran Pasha 01:00:36.501; 2. D. Sachin; 3. T. Arun.

Class 5 (Super Sport 400) Group B: 1. Akhand Pratap Singh 01:05:02.310); 2. Russel Jossy; 3. Aakash Aithal.

Class 6 (Super Sport 550) Group B: 1. V.S Naresh 01:06:36.009; 2. Mohammed Zaheer; 3. Jeemon Antony.

Class 7 (Scooters up to 210 CC): Group B: 1. Syed Asif 01:10:40.975; 2. Shahim Khan; 3. N. Goutham.

Class 8: Women, Group B): 1. Tanika Shanbhag 01:09:48.803; 2. Tanaya Singh; 3. U. Fazeela.

Class 9 (Super Stock upto 450 cc, Group B): 1. M.M. Mohammed Arshad 01:07:10.443; 2. Sabarish; 3. Nitish Bharadwaj.

Class 10: Star of Tamil Nadu: 1. A. Tharun 01:09:47.943; 2. G. Jagadeesh; 3. Ricarius Venchaslaus. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US