‘Super excited’ Gill leaves for WRC Rally Finland

Ace driver confident of creating an impression

After scorching the stages in the Rally of Coimbatore, three-time APRC champion Gaurav Gill had little time to celebrate as he had to board the flight for Finland to take part in the World Rally Championship (WRC 2) scheduled to begin on August 4.

‘This is my life’

Must have been hectic for the Arjuna awardee especially after a strenuous INRC drive. “I have never driven in such extreme heat here before,” Gill told The Hindu on Sunday. It must have taken a heavy toll. “I don’t really care, because this is my life,” he said.

Backed by JK Tyre Motorsports, the Delhi star is super excited and a bit nervous as well. “I am eagerly waiting to hit the road as Rally Finland is the fastest in WRC. I was there in 2018 and the four-year break is what is running in my mind. To be frank, there’s sure to be some butterflies in my stomach,” he said.

Incredible route

The Finland event is special in terms of speed and the incredible route down narrow roads and over blind crests. “There are thousands of crests and sometimes it’s very difficult,” he said.

It’s understandable as he has to switch over to a different driving style. “You will have to quickly adapt to the way you see the road, the pace notes and many more,” he adds.

It’s all about speed, accuracy and bravery but, Gill has got them all. In the Kenya Safari Rally in June this year he was running second in the WRC 2 before engine issues forced his retirement.

With Brazilian Gabriel Morales as co-driver, Gill, who will be in a Skoda Fabia R5, is confident of creating an impression.