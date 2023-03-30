ADVERTISEMENT

Stage set for MRF Supercross showdown this Sunday

March 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Coimbatore:

Rayan Rozario

Star-studded: The season’s opener has attracted some of the top supercross riders from across the country.

The FMSCI - MRF MOGRIP National Supercross championship will be held at a makeshift venue near the CODISSIA grounds here on Sunday.

The season’s opener has attracted some of the top supercross riders from across the country. “Along with them, we are confident of touching 120-plus entries as it is the first round, and the riders all love to race in this part of the region,” said Shyam Kothari of God Speed Racing, the man behind the show.

He said it’s going to be great this year as the sport has grown. “Lots of people are aware of this championship and, they know it is safe. So, I expect maximum participation in Coimbatore.”

The other big news is the participation of Hero Motosports in supercross from this year. “This will really build up the championship and the spectators are bound to witness good racing right till the end,” said Shyam.

The professionals are sure to steal the show but all eyes will be on the juniors (8-12yrs) as well. “We started it a couple of years ago. Initially, it was difficult to even form this class as it attracted only very few entries. But now it has gone up to 15 which is an encouraging sign as they are the stars of the future,” he said.

The other class (12-16yrs) is expected to touch a similar figure but the overall participation is likely to be high.

But the city is experiencing unusually high temperatures. “The riders are aware of it and have started hydrating themselves a week in advance. But we are going to have an early start this time around,” said Shyam.

The track is not going to be tight and technical this year. “Since it is the first round we have designed a very fast track but it’s going to be safe. We have reduced the double jumps a bit and have altered a few more as we want the riders to get used to the track and not suffer injuries,” he added.

The speedy yet safe terrain will only up the mood of the riders as they battle it out to pick up their first points of the season.

