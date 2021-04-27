MotorsportParis 27 April 2021 22:04 IST
‘Sprint’ qualifying for three GPs
Formula One has unanimously approved the adoption of ‘sprint’ qualifying at three Grands Prix this season, the organisers announced on Monday.
The sprint qualifying over a distance of 100 kilometres will determine the GP grid and give the top three finishers championship points, F1 said in a statement.
It said the sprint sessions, which are “designed to increase the on-track action”, would take place at two European races and at one race outside Europe.
Race weekends featuring the sprint qualifiers will have a tweaked format, with a regular qualifying session based on the fastest single lap after the first free practice on the Friday.
