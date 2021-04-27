‘Sprint’ qualifying for three GPs

Formula One has unanimously approved the adoption of ‘sprint’ qualifying at three Grands Prix this season, the organisers announced on Monday.

The sprint qualifying over a distance of 100 kilometres will determine the GP grid and give the top three finishers championship points, F1 said in a statement.

It said the sprint sessions, which are “designed to increase the on-track action”, would take place at two European races and at one race outside Europe.

Race weekends featuring the sprint qualifiers will have a tweaked format, with a regular qualifying session based on the fastest single lap after the first free practice on the Friday.