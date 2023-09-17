HamberMenu
Sore Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in qualifying

Aston Martin says that Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in qualifying left the Canadian driver sore

September 17, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - SINGAPORE

AP
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll after crashing.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Aston Martin said Sunday that Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in qualifying left the Canadian driver sore.

Stroll's car hit the barriers head-on in the first session of qualifying. The impact ripped off one wheel and caused heavy damage.

Stroll was able to walk away but Aston Martin said that the “team face a huge job repairing the car today and Lance is still sore following such a high impact." He will focus on recovering for the Japanese Grand Prix next week.

“The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident – however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash," team principal Mike Krack said.

"Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.”

Stroll qualified 20th and last for the race following his crash. He last missed a race at the Eifel Grand Prix in 2020 due to illness.

