Sohil, Vishnu share final day honours

Over the moon: Anish Damodara Shetty celebrates his victory in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

Coimbatore

24 October 2021 22:17 IST

Double for Anish in Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup

Vishnu Prasad (Chennai) and Sohil Shah (Bengaluru), both representing MSport, signed off with a race win each in the premier LGB Formula 4 class in the first round of the JK Tyre FMSCI National racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit here on Sunday.

Starting third in the opening race, Vishnu jumped to a good lead. There were a few exchanges, midway through, with Amir Sayed of Ahura Racing, who had made a clean sweep of the Novice Cup least season.

The experienced Vishnu, winner of several titles year after year, managed to break free towards the end for a place atop the podium.

“I think we got a lucky break in the beginning when everyone else was fighting,” said the 28-year-old, who mentored Amir last season.

“Amir is doing really well and I am a bit more happy than he is. The guys fighting it out in the middle and teaching are coming up the ranks,” said Vishnu.

Sohil got a 10-second penalty and a 10th place finish.

But, he came back strongly to take the checkered flag in the second race ahead of Vishnu.

Meanwhile, Anish Damodara Shetty of Hubli completed a grand double, winning the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

Ruhaan Alva of Bengaluru made it more memorable for team MSport with yet another clinincal finish in the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

The results (provisional): FLGB4: Race 1: Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 22:45.828; 2. Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing) 22:49.736; 3. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsports) 22:53.650. Race 2: 1. Sohil Shah 19:01.088; 2. Vishnu Prasad 19:02.222; 3. A. Sandeep Kumar 19:03.875.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: 1. Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 21:48.110; 2. Chetan Surineni (Quest Motorsports) 21:48.714; 3. Jaden R. Pariat (MSport) 21:48.985.

JK Tyre Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: 1. Anish Damodara Shetty (Hubli) 13:57.731; 2. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) 14:06.374; 3. Anfal Akdhar (Thrissur) 14:08.009.

Saturday results (revised): FLGB4: 1. Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 23:27.088; 2. Raghul Rangaswamy (MSport) 23:29.179; 3. Mohamed Ryan (MSport) 23:29.308.