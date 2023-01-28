Sohil cashes in on pole for his second win of the season

January 28, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Chennai

Making the best use of his pole-position start, Bengaluru’s Sohil Shah roared to a big win, his second of the season on Saturday in the MRF Formula 2000 category in the fourth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 here at the Madras International Circuit.

An equally facile winner was Coimbatore veteran Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) who hardly played a false note while orchestrating a massive victory, his fourth of the season, in the top-end Indian Touring Cars category.

Nellore’s Viswas Vijayraj (DTS Racing) also notched a fluent lights-to-flag win in the Formula LGB 1300 race to move within eight points of championship leader Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) from Mamallapuram who took the second spot ahead of Kolkata’s Arya Singh (Momentum Motorsports).

The results (Provisional – all 8 laps unless mentioned): MRF F2000 (Race-1): 1. Sohil Shah (Bengaluru) (12min, 31.381sec); 2. Sai Sanjay T (Salem) (12:36.091); 3. Divy Nandan (Gurugram) (12:39.156).

Indian Touring Cars (Race-1, 10 laps): 1. Arjun Balu (Coimbatore, Race Concepts) (18:53.861); 2. Arjun Narendran (Coimbatore, Arka Motorsports) (18:57.871); 3. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai, Rayo Racing) (19:13.150).

Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-1, 10 laps): 1. Gurunath Meiyappan (Chennai, Race Concepts) (19:37.194); 2. Akkineni Anand Prasad (Chennai, Performance Racing) (19:38.495); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Performance Racing) (19:44.652).

Super Stock (Race-1, 9 laps): 1. Ritesh Rai (Performance Racing) (19:00.108); 2. Narendran (Redline Racing) (19:09.762); 3. Diljith TS (DTS Racing) (19:10.429).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1): 1. Viswas Vijayraj (DTS Racing) (15:06.216); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) (15:13.825); 3. Arya Singh (Momentum Motorsports) (15:13.984).

Volkswagen Polo Cup (Race-1): 1. Ritesh Rai (Chennai) (15:49.646); 2. Pratik Sonawane (Mumbai) (15:52.970); 3. Raaj Bakhru (Mumbai) (15: 53.869).

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Avik Anwar (Dhaka, Bangladesh) (19:51.961); 2. Prashanth Tharani Singh (Chennai) (19:54.052); 3. Munjal Savla (Mumbai) (19:55.725).

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios – Race-1): 1. Justin Singh (Gurugram) (16:29.741); 2. Diana Pundole (Pune) (16:30.531); 3. Commissariat (Mumbai) (16:36.259).

