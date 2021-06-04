Singapore GP cancelled: promoter

Baku

04 June 2021 22:47 IST

The Singapore Grand Prix, scheduled for October 3, has been cancelled “due to ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the race promoter announced on Friday.

“To cancel the event for the second year in a row is an incredibly difficult decision but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore,” Colin Syn, deputy chairman of the race promoter, said in a statement.

