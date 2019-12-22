Shivram claims maiden National title

When he crashed and went off the road a few minutes after the start of the 25th Popular Rally here on Saturday, Chetan Shivram thought his stunning run in the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship was over.

The 41-year-old came to Kottayam as the National championship’s overall leader, surprisingly in an INRC-3 car — a lower-power vehicle compared to the INRC cars — but the crash gave others behind him, like Younus Ilyas and Bikku Babu, a chance to grab the national trophy.

But Shivram and his brother Dilip Sharan, who is his navigator, and his team worked hard last night and brought the Polo back to run the final day on Sunday. And the three points he earned in the second leg helped the Bengaluru driver claim his maiden overall National title with 78 points.

“The entire rear end of our car had to be changed. Honestly, when we crashed yesterday, I thought it was all over,” said Shivram, from Team Akshara who is supported by MRF, whose victories in the championship’s last two rounds in Coimbatore and Bengaluru gave him a huge lead over the rest.

First victory

Meanwhile, after all the problems earlier this season, everything fell in place for Gaurav Gill as he retained the Popular Rally title for his first victory in the National championship this season. It was also Gill’s fifth triumph in Popular, which is supported by the Kuttukaran Group.

Bikku Babu and Dean Mascarenhas finished second and third in the Popular Rally.

The results:

Popular Rally (INRC’s fifth and final round):

INRC: 1. Gaurav Gill & navigator Musa Sherif (1:25.01.7s), 2. Bikku Babu & Milen George (1:29.16.3), 3. Dean Mascarenhas & Shrupta Padivel (1:31.02.6).

INRC-2: 1. Bikku Babu & Milen George (1:29:16.3s), 2. Dean Mascarenhas & Shrupta Padivel (1:31:02.6), 3. Suhem Kabeer & Jeeva Rathinam (1:31:22.0).

INRC-3: 1. Aditya Thakur & Virender Kashyap (1:34:11.3s), 2. K.J. Jacob & P.V.S. Murthy (1:34:46.3), 3. Kuber Sharma & Karan Aukta (1:35.02.0).

INRC-4: 1. Suraj Thomas & Shob George (1:35:02.5s), 2. Vaibhav Marathe & S.S.B. Arjun (1:37:55.0), 3. Rakshith Iyer & Chandrashekhar (1:38:51.4).