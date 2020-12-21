Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton wins BBC's top sports prize

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton capped another successful year by claiming the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year prize on Sunday.
The 35-year-old driver, who last month equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles, overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the British broadcaster’s prestigious prize in a public vote.
England midfielder Henderson led Liverpool to its first Premier League title in 30 years. Liverpool is atop the league heading into the busy Christmas period. Henderson was also praised for his role in the #PlayersTogether campaign, which raised funds for National Health Service charities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Doyle broke her own record for the most victories in a calendar year by a female jockey before enjoying a Champions Day double at Ascot — including her first Group One aboard Glen Shiel in the British Champions Sprint.
The other three members of the six-person shortlist were boxer Tyson Fury, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and cricketer Stuart Broad.
Marcus Rashford’s efforts off the field were recognised with a special award.
The England and Manchester United football player led a campaign to provide free school meals for vulnerable children during the spring lockdown, and continues to work on projects to tackle child hunger.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath