Selection trials for women drivers McLaren GT Cup

AutoGuru India along with Formula Woman UK will hold a selection trial in Vadodara on November 23 and 24 at Erda’s Speedway to give women drivers a chance to participate in the McLaren GT Cup Championship in England.

In the two-day event, drivers will be assessed over five parameters i.e., driving, go-karting, physical fitness, media, and written test.

The three winners from India will further progress to the UK leg where they will compete with 47 other women from across the 28 participating countries. Eventually, six women will earn a chance to participate in the championship.


