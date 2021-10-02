Second round of Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship set to begin

Chennai

02 October 2021

The Super Sport 851-1050cc and Above 1051cc categories will headline the races

Close to 100 riders will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second round of MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2021 with some super-quick superbikes along with homegrown machines in action.

The Super Sport 851-1050cc and Above 1051cc categories will headline the races. Bengaluru’s reigning National champion Hemant Muddappa, astride BMW S1000 RR has been dominating the Above 1051cc category, but suffered a defeat to Hyderabad’s Md Riyaz (Yamaha R1) in the 851-1050cc class in the first round in August.

Besides the above two premier categories, the card also contains races in six other classes: 2-stroke (Super Sport) Up to 130cc and 131-165cc; Girls (4-Stroke) Up to 165cc; and Super Sport Indian Up to 165cc, 226-360cc and 361-550cc.

