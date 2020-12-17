Second round of INMRC from today

The second and concluding round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2020 will be held from Friday at the MMRT with 29 races across 10 categories.
Bengaluru’s Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts), originally from Hubballi, dominated the 30-rider, premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category with three wins from four starts for a 12-point lead over TVS Racing’s K.Y. Ahamed (one win).
The position in the Pro-Stock 165cc is much tighter, with a straight fight between Eneos Honda Erula Racing and TVS Racing riders.
Only 15 points separate the top four — Mathana Kumar (73, Erula), Ahamed (61, TVS), Rajiv Sethu (60, Erula) and Jagan Kumar (58, TVS). Going into the final weekend, Mohan Babu, a privateer from Chennai, and Bengaluru challenger Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) are tied on 68, with the latter having won two of the four races in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category that has a grid of 40 riders.
Sparks Racing’s Ann Jennifer (50) enjoys a comfortable lead over Lani Zen Fernandez of Gusto Racing (36) in the girls’ category.
