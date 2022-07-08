Sarvesh takes Novice category pole

Rajini sets the pace in Pro-Stock

Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing) took the pole position in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Friday.

Balappa, who had scored a double in the first round last month in Coimbatore, clocked a best lap of 02mins, 07.613secs, in the qualifying session to take P1 for the race on Saturday which will see a grid of 37 riders. Completing the front row were Md Samrul Zubair (Raceists Motorcycle Club, 02:08.202) and Kayan Zubin Patel (Axor Sparks Racing, 02:08.406).

Earlier, veteran Rajini Krishnan, looking to build on the grand double he scored in the previous round last month, set the pace in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category during Free Practice in the morning. The defending champion clocked 01:53.569 to edge out Petronas TVS Racing’s K.Y. Ahamed (01:53.845) and Deepak Ravikumar (01:54.190).

Provisional results (qualifying – top 3): National Championship – Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing) (2:07.613); 2. Md Samrul Zubair (Raceists Motorcycle Club) (2:08.202); 3. Kayan Zubin Patel (Axor Sparks Racing) (2:08.406).

Support Race – Stock 301-400cc (Novice): 1. Mihir Vijay Sakpal (Winverve Apex Racing Academy) (2:04.119); 2. Jayanth Prathipati (2:04.548); 3. Rohit Lad (2:05.178).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Open (Apache RR 310): 1. Mohan Babu (1:56.054); 2. Kevin Kannan (1:56.333); 3. Rahil Pillarisetty (1:56.358).

Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Aditi Krishnan (2:12.532); 2. Renuka Gajendran (2:14.525); 3. Ananya Awasthi (2:15.349).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – Novice (CBR 150): 1. Siddesh Sawant (2:07.859); 2. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (2:08.094); 3. Harshith V Bogar (2:11.101).