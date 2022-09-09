Sarvesh grabs pole in Novice class

Sports Reporter September 09, 2022 18:48 IST

Hubballi’s Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing), with five wins this season, warmed up for the weekend’s double-header by grabbing pole in the Novice (Stock 165cc) as the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 commenced at the Madras International Circuit, here on Friday.

Petronas TVS Racing’s K.Y. Ahamed was the quickest in both the premier categories, the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open and the Pro-Stock 165cc Open during the free practice sessions.

The results (Qualifying, top 3, Best lap): National Championship: Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Sarvesh Balappa (Huballi, Axor Sparks Racing) (02:08.591); 2. Kayan Zubin Patel (Mumbai, Axor Sparks Racing) (02:08.616); 3. Shreyas Hareesh (Bengaluru, 02:08.839).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (RR 310): 1. Alwin Sundar (Chennai) (01:54.897); 2. Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad) (01:55.058); 3. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) (01:56.327).

Girls (Apache RTR200): 1. Aditi Krishnan (Bengaluru) (02:11.772); 2. Nithila Das (Bengaluru) (02:13.958); 3. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune) (02:15.353).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: Novice (CBR 150): 1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai) (02:07.011); 2. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) (02:08.642); 3. Shyam Babu (Chennai) (02:09.200).

Sarvesh Balappa speeding his way to the pole position. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



