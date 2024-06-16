Sarthak, Rakshitha, Basim, and Kaushik complete the double

Sarthak Chavan (Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open), Rakshitha Dave (Girls, Stock 165cc), Abdul Basim (Novice, Stock 165cc), and Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (Novice, Stock 301-400cc) completed a double in their respective National Championship categories as the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcyling Championship concluded on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Sarthak established himself as the top gun in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class, winning both races over the weekend in an emphatic manner. The 15-year-old Rakshitha completed a fine double with a sweeping win in Race-2.

Similarly, Chennai teenager Basim achieved a clean sweep by winning with as much ease as in the first race. Later, Kaushik also notched a double with another fine ride starting from pole position.

The results (Provisional, all six laps unless mentioned): National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2): 1. Sarthak Chavan (TVS Racing) 11mins, 16.788secs); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (TVS Racing) (11:17.567); 3. A. Alwyn Sundar (Gusto Racing) (11:27.870).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:10.176); 2. K.Y. Ahamad (TVS Racing) (12:18.302); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (12:18.611).

Novice (Stock 165cc) Race-2: 1. R.S. Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) (13:02.075); 2. Kamal Navas (One Racing) (13:08.162); 3. G. Abhinav (Chandra LGE Racing team) (13:08.772).

Girls (Stock 165cc) Race-2 (5 laps): 1. Rakshitha S Dave (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (10:58.378); 2. Ryhana Bee (Motul Sparks Racing) (11:01.284); 3. Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) (11:02.400).

Novice (Stock 301-400cc) Race-2: 1. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (12:21.760); 2. Aldrin Babu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (12:28.689); 3. Varun Patil (Pvt.) (12:29.355).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: NSF 250 R (Race-2) (3 laps): 1. Shyam Sundar (05:46.716); 2. Mohsin Paramban (05:47.106); 3. Rakshit S Dave (05: 47.806).

TVS One-Make Championship — Open (Apache RR 310): 1. C. Senthilkumar (11:52.043); 2. Manoj Yesuadian (11:55.840); 3. P. Jayanth (11:58.264).

Rookie (Apache RTR 200) Race 2: 1. Harshit V Bogar (13:26.291); 2. C.S. Kedarnadh (13:26.499); 3. K.M. Saranjith (13:41.518).

TVS Electric RTE (4 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan (07:26.459); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (07:28377); 3. A. Alwyn Sundar (07:34.190).

Media (Apache RTR 200) (5 laps): 1. Karan Mathur (Auto X) (11:31.475); 2. Praveen Kumar (Rev Nitro) (11:31.869); 3. Akash Bhadra (Topgear) (11:34.008).

