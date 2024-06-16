GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarthak, Rakshitha, Basim, and Kaushik complete the double

Published - June 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Chennai:

Sports Bureau

Sarthak Chavan (Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open), Rakshitha Dave (Girls, Stock 165cc), Abdul Basim (Novice, Stock 165cc), and Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (Novice, Stock 301-400cc) completed a double in their respective National Championship categories as the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcyling Championship concluded on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Sarthak established himself as the top gun in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class, winning both races over the weekend in an emphatic manner. The 15-year-old Rakshitha completed a fine double with a sweeping win in Race-2.

Similarly, Chennai teenager Basim achieved a clean sweep by winning with as much ease as in the first race. Later, Kaushik also notched a double with another fine ride starting from pole position.

The results (Provisional, all six laps unless mentioned): National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2): 1. Sarthak Chavan (TVS Racing) 11mins, 16.788secs); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (TVS Racing) (11:17.567); 3. A. Alwyn Sundar (Gusto Racing) (11:27.870).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:10.176); 2. K.Y. Ahamad (TVS Racing) (12:18.302); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (12:18.611).

Novice (Stock 165cc) Race-2: 1. R.S. Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) (13:02.075); 2. Kamal Navas (One Racing) (13:08.162); 3. G. Abhinav (Chandra LGE Racing team) (13:08.772).

Girls (Stock 165cc) Race-2 (5 laps): 1. Rakshitha S Dave (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (10:58.378); 2. Ryhana Bee (Motul Sparks Racing) (11:01.284); 3. Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) (11:02.400).

Novice (Stock 301-400cc) Race-2: 1. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (12:21.760); 2. Aldrin Babu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (12:28.689); 3. Varun Patil (Pvt.) (12:29.355).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: NSF 250 R (Race-2) (3 laps): 1. Shyam Sundar (05:46.716); 2. Mohsin Paramban (05:47.106); 3. Rakshit S Dave (05: 47.806).

TVS One-Make Championship — Open (Apache RR 310): 1. C. Senthilkumar (11:52.043); 2. Manoj Yesuadian (11:55.840); 3. P. Jayanth (11:58.264).

Rookie (Apache RTR 200) Race 2: 1. Harshit V Bogar (13:26.291); 2. C.S. Kedarnadh (13:26.499); 3. K.M. Saranjith (13:41.518).

TVS Electric RTE (4 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan (07:26.459); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (07:28377); 3. A. Alwyn Sundar (07:34.190).

Media (Apache RTR 200) (5 laps): 1. Karan Mathur (Auto X) (11:31.475); 2. Praveen Kumar (Rev Nitro) (11:31.869); 3. Akash Bhadra (Topgear) (11:34.008).

Jagan Kumar, winner of the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race, flanked by K.Y. Ahamed, left, and Deepak Ravikumar

Jagan Kumar, winner of the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race, flanked by K.Y. Ahamed, left, and Deepak Ravikumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.