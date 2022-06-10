Samrul Zubair takes pole position

Md Samrul Zubair, pole-sitter in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Md Samrul Zubair (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) snatched pole position in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category as the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 commenced at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Friday.

Zubair came up with a best lap of one minute, 25.963seconds, to qualify for pole position for Saturday’s race. After finishing third in the morning free practice, Zubair gave an improved performance in the evening’s qualifying session.

Filling the front row are second-placed Varun Nanjundegowda (Axor Sparks Racing, 01:26.078) and Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club, 01:26.080).

The results: Qualifying (best laps): National Championship – Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Md Samiul Zubair (Team Race’ists Motorcycle Club) (01min, 25.963secs); 2. Varun Nanjundegowda (Axor Sparks Racing) (01:26.078); 3. Vignesh Goud (Team Race’ists Motorcycle Club) (01:26.080).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Apache 310 RR (Open): 1. Navaneeth Kumar (01:17.788); 2. Jagadeesh N (01:17.865); 3. Alwin Sundar (01:17.885).

Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Aditi Krishnan (01:28.787); 2. Renuka Gajendran (01:30.226); 3. Riya Rohatgi (01:32.377).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – CBR 150: 1. Siddesh Sawant (01:28.854); 2. Shyam Babu (01:30.061); 3. Harshith V. Bogar (01:31.175).