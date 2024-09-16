Ruhaan, Veer and Aqil drive to victories

On a busy day in the Formula 4 Indian Championship, three races produced three different winners as Ruhaan Alva, Veer Sheth, and South African Aqil Alibhai took victories as the third round of the championship came to a close at the Madras International Circuit on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

In Race-1, Ruhaan dominated the proceedings after taking the lead on the opening lap to win comfortably ahead of Alibhai and Jaden Pariat.

The second race was more eventful, in which Pariat collided with Alibhai.

The latter slipped down the order before finishing fourth while Pariat coasted to victory on the road.

However, Pariat got a 20-second penalty for his role in the incident, dropping him down to eighth. Sheth inherited the win ahead of Ruhaan and Abhay Mohan.

In the final race, Alibhai built a winning lead after moving to first from third before Turn-1 on the first lap and enjoyed a trouble-free run to finish 19 seconds ahead of Divy Nandan and Ruhaan.

In the IRL, Chennai Turbo Riders driver Mohammed Ryan converted a pole position start to a maiden win ahead of Sohil Shah (Goa Aces JA Racing) and Rishon Rajeev (Bangalore Speedsters).

The results (provisional): IRL: Race-2 (Driver ‘B’) (25 minutes + 1 Lap): 1. Mohammed Ryan (26mins, 57.602secs); 2. Sohil Shah (26:59.183); 3. Rishon Rajeev (27:14.841).

Formula 4 Indian (25mins + 1 Lap): Race-2: 1. Ruhaan Alva (28:16.720); 2. Aqil Alibhai (28:17.475); 3. Jaden Pariat (28:18.697).

Race-3: 1. Veer Sheth (27:41.457); 2. Ruhaan (27:41.622); 3. Abhay Mohan (27:43.916).

Race-4: 1. Aqil (27:31.329); 2. Divy Nandan (27:50.567); 3. Ruhaan (27:51.089).

JK Tyre-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship: Formula LGB 4: Race-3 (10 laps): 1. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) (19:42.876); 2. Viswas Vijayaraj (Dark Don Racing) (19:44.762); 3. Bala Prasath (Dark Don Racing) (19:52.697).

