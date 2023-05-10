May 10, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

Ruhaan Alva grabbed his maiden podium in the GB4 single-seater championship last weekend with a second-place finish in the series’ second round at Silverstone recently.

The 16-year-old, who is a part of the JK Tyre scholarship programme crossed the line less than a second behind winner Harri Reynolds with Tom Mills third.

Alva, who drives for Fortec Motorsports, got on the podium in the third race of the weekend. He had started from pole but contact with Sid Smith robbed him of momentum giving Reynolds a sniff at the lead.

The GB4 Championship is an entry-level, one-make single-seater championship aimed at giving young racers their first taste of a slicks-and-wings machinery.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT