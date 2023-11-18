Ruhaan, Arya and Tijil stamp their authority in LGB Formula 4 class

November 18, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Coimbatore

Championship leader Ruhaan Alva (MSport), Arya Singh and Tijil Rao from Dark Don Racing quite deservedly finished with a race win each in the LGB Formula 4 class of the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam in Coimbatore on November 18

Ruhaan as expected stamped his class winning the opening race for the LGB Formula 4 cars. It was not easy though for the Bengaluru youngster as Tijil fought till the very end. He was too hot to handle but Ruhaan kept his cool when it mattered most to hit the finish line in style.

The second and third race was as hot as the first but Arya and Tijil, this time around, staved off a stiff challenge from a fighting Ruhaan to finish on top of the podium.

“Arya was too quick on the straights. Each time, I tried to defend he passed by smartly. It was hard to fight as he was so fast. Tijil was as quick as his teammate,” said Ruhaan.

“It is so weird that only one person can wear the championship crown. In my eyes, all three deserve as the grid contained the best guys,” said Arya.

Neythan McPherson and Arjun S. Nair from Momentum Motorsport signed off for the day with a race win each in the JK Tyre Novice Cup, while Anish Shetty clinched a grand double in the JK Tyre Presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The results (provisional)

LGB Formula 4: Race 1: Ruhaan Alva (MSport) 19:48.550, 2. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 1:16.555, 3. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing) 1:16.875. Race 2: 1. Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 20:55.669, 2. Tijil Rao 20:56.711, 3. Ruhaan Alva 20:56.738. Race 3: 1. Tijil Rao 20:32.887, 2. Ruhaan Alva 20:33.254, 3. T.S. Diljith 20:34.282.

JK Tyre Presents RE Continental GT Cup: Race 1: 1. Jagadeesh Nagaraj (Bengaluru) 6:05.395, 2. Anish Shetty (Bengaluru) 6:06.322, 3. Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad) 6:07.141. Race 2: 1. Anish Shetty 12:55.273, 2. P.M. Soorya (Chennai) 13:00.965, 3. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) 13:00.965. Race 3: 1. Anish Shetty 12:57.123, 2. Jagadeesh Nagaraj 12:59.901, 3. Rajkumar (Coimbatore) 13:00.209.

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Neythan McPherson (Momentum Motorsport) 14:39.144, 2. Arjun S. Nair (Momentum Motorsport) 14:39.459, 3. Jigar Muni (Momentum Motorsport) 14:42.854. Race 2: 1. Arjun S. Nair 13:57.412, 2. M. Abhay (MSport) 13:57.615, 3. Joel Joseph (DTS Racing) 13:57.909.

