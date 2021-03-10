Motorsport

Rider stripped of title

Bengaluru rider Abhishek Vasudevamurthy, winner of the TVS One-Make Championship 2020 (RR310 category), has been stripped of his title in addition to the penalties imposed by Race Direction for his “unsportsmanlike act” in the season finale last December.

The Indian Motor Sport Appellate Court (IMSAC) hearing and subsequent ruling was a consequence of an incident in the eighth and final race at the MMRT on December 20.

On the start-finish straight, Abhishek grabbed and depressed the brake lever of fellow-competitor Anup Kumar (Chennai). Incidentally, Abhishek had already sealed the championship going into the final race.

