Red Bull and Mercedes take the F1 title fight to virtual world

Mercedes and Red Bull are fighting a title duel in Formula One's virtual world as well as on real racetracks, with the two teams tied at the top on October 28 after the latest round of the esports Series Pro championship.

Red Bull drivers won all three races at the virtual Silverstone, Monza and Spa-Francorchamps layouts to go level with Mercedes on 140 points in a championship with a $750,000 prize pot.

As in the real world, Alfa Romeo and Haas are bottom of the standings, with the latter yet to score a point.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is leading Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton by 12 points in the real world of F1, with Mercedes ahead in the constructors' standings..

Reigning esports champion Jarno Opmeer, now with Mercedes after winning the 2020 title with Alfa Romeo, leads the drivers' standings on 101 points.

Aston Martin's Lucas Blakely is second on 87 and Red Bull's Frederik Rasmussen, winner at Silverstone and Spa, moved up to third on 78.

Gamers are racing remotely from home or team factories due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they did last year, using the official F1 2021 video game developed by Codemasters.