Rally of Coimbatore: JK Tyre fields power-packed line-up

Gaurav Gill & Co. will be looking to make amends for a disappointing first round

Seven-time INRC champion Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) will be raring to go in the Rally of Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the second round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for four-wheelers round the corner, Team JK Tyre has come up with a power-packed line-up led by none other than three-time APRC champion Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif).

The team did not enjoy a great outing in the opener (South India Rally in Chennai), but, this time around, in the Rally of Coimbatore scheduled here this weekend, it promises a better show with a bunch of senior stars and young guns.

Gill from Delhi will set the pace for the team in his Mahindra XUV 300 and Mangalore’s Dean Mascrenhas (Gagan Karumbaiah) gets an upgrade to the INRC 1 category after a solid show in INRC 2. The youngster will be driving the all-new rally spec Baleno R2 developed by JK Motorsport.

The team also wants to have a strong foothold in the INRC 2 category and, carrying the responsibility will be reigning INRC 2 champion Fabid Ahmer (G. Sanath) from Palakkad, Suhem Kabeer (Jeevarathinam) from Coorg and the 23-year-old Harkrishan Wadia (Amber Udasi) from Delhi.

Young blood

Syed Salman (B.K. Rishabh) from Mysore, Kuber Sharma (Kunal Kashyap) from Nalagarh (HP), Maninder Singh (Eldo Chacko) from Delhi, and Shivani Pruthvi (Deepti Pruthvi) from Davangere will look to brighten the chances for the team in the INRC 3 category. Besides the experienced stars, the team is fielding young blood in 19-year-old Jahaan Singh Gill from Chandigarh, who is considered promising and fearless.

With a strong team on familiar terrain, expect an electric show this weekend.