ADVERTISEMENT

Rally of Coimbatore: Amittrajit Ghosh emerges the day’s leader

July 29, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Coimbatore 

Three-time APRC champion Gaurav Gill (Aniruddha Rangnekar), set the tone at the start winning the first two stages with ease, but dropped out after two kilometres into the third stage

Rayan Rozario

Scorching the track: Ghosh (co-driver Ashwin) at the SM Agro stages on day one.. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Amittrajit Ghosh (co-driver Ashwin Naik) had a minor power glitch going into the final loop. However, the young man kept his cool to emerge the day’s leader in the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the FMSCI Blueband Sports Indian National Rally Championship for four wheelers, here on Saturday.

Three-time APRC champion Gaurav Gill (Aniruddha Rangnekar), set the tone at the start winning the first two stages with ease, but dropped out after two kilometres into the third stage.

Championship leader Aroor Arjun Rao (Satish Rajagopal) had a rather quiet first loop in which Karna Kadur (Nikhil Pai) finished on top. It was only a few seconds that split the top three going into the final loop. It turned out to be the most exciting stage with Ghosh coming out trumps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we all had issues with the car. It’s a hard rally and the stages were tight and demanding. Also,I had some issue with the power in the first two stages. In fact, we were slower than even the INRC2 cars and lost a lot of a time there,” said Ghosh.

However, the drivers would be wary of the Kethanur terrain on Sunday.

The results (provisional):

Overall: 1: Amittrajit Ghosh & Ashwin Naik 54:24.100; 2. Arjun Rao & Satish Rajagopal 54:43.300; 3. Philippos Matthai & P.V. Srinivas Murthy 54:51.900.

INRC2: 1. Philippos & Srinivas 54:51.900; 2. Bikku Babu & Milen George 55:34.600; 3. Fabid Ahmer & G. Sanath 55:35.000.

INRC3: 1. Jahaan Gill & Suraj Keshava 55:25.100; 2. Jason Saldanha & Thimmu Uddapanda 55:38.100; 3. Darious Shroff & Shahid Salman 56:06.600.

Gypsy class: 1. Samrat Yadav & Chandrasekar 57:22.600; 2. Darshan Nachappa & Abhinav Ganapathy 59:55.200; 3. Akarsh Sunder & Ravikumar Reddy 1:02:15.

INRC women: 1. Pragati Gowda & Trisha Alonkar 57:26.200; 2. Anushriya Gulati & Sherwin Dalmeida 57:27.600; 3. Shivani Parmar & Arjun Dheerendra 57:58.700.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US