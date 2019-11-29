Rally de Mangaluru from today

The Rally de Mangaluru, the fifth round of the MRF Mogrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship for two-wheelers, will get under way at Panja, near Puttur, on Saturday.

TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra, riding an Apache RTR 450, leads the Class 1 standings (75 points), ahead of teammate R. Nataraj (51). Rajendra, the defending champion, will undoubtedly be the star attraction among the 62 riders in the field. Azeeb Mohammed and Ishan Chandra lead the Class 2 and 3 tables respectively, while Aishwarya Pissay is on top of the ladies’ category.

The scooter class will witness a battle among the TVS Racing trio of Syed Asif Ali, Shamim Khan, and Pinkesh Thakkar.The rally will be ceremonially flagged off on Saturday before the action commences in Panja on Sunday. The total stage distance is 60km, to be run over two different sections in Karikala and Jaake.