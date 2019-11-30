Rajiv Sethu finishes 14th, gets two points in final round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

It was a day of mixed fortunes for IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team in the Asia Production 250cc class in the final round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here on Saturday.

The team’s top rider Rajiv Sethu was out of the top 15 front bunch in the morning qualifier but staged a strong comeback in Race 1 to finish 14th, thus adding two more points to the Indian team’s kitty.

After qualifying 16th with a best lap time of 1:54.737s, Rajiv quickly gained two positions in the first lap, but he finally ended in the same position recording a total time of 19:16.421s.

Senthil crashes out

Senthil Kumar, the team’s other rider, however, crashed out of the race in the opening lap with an aggressive cornering in the last turn.

He breached the 1.55s mark for the first time at this circuit.

Despite a poor start, the 19-year-old rode aggressively to climb to 18th after being pushed to the 27th position. It looked good but the last corner turned the tables against him. While overtaking two other riders, Senthil had a low side and crashed out of the race.