Rajiv Sethu eyes top-10 finish in Asia Road Racing Championship

The fight for the Asia production title has now reached Thai soil for the final round of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) here this weekend.

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India, the only Indian team in the Asia production 250cc class, has managed to score points in each of the six rounds. The team knows it’s going to be hot out there but believes it can be a game-changer for its riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar.

In his third ARRC season, Rajiv moves into the last round of the AP 250 class with 33 points. He has had some happy moments on this circuit having scored his first international point last year. There were many more such moments this year.

He is already in the top 16 out of the 40 riders in the fray. Obviously, he is determined to repeat his top-10 finish as well.

Senthil, on the other hand, will aim to finish among the top 25 in his maiden season.

“This circuit has brought good fortune for me and my team. It’s about being in prime form, strategically moving ahead on the grid and avoiding any riding mistakes,” said Rajiv.

“I am excited at returning to Buriram. I had finished in the top 20 here and I always feel comfortable with my machine on this track,” said Senthil.

“IDEMITSU Honda Racing India is ready for the Thai Challenge. Both our riders know the intricacies of Chang.

“As the 2019 season wraps up this weekend, we are vying for a strong finish,” said Prabhu Nagaraj, Honda vice-president (Brand and Communication).