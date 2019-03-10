Rajiv 13th, Senthil misses out

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India riders, Rajiv Sethu survived a minor collision to complete the race while rookie C. Senthil Kumar suffered an injury and couldn’t complete his, in the Asia Production 250 category of the first round (second race) of the Asia Road Racing Championship at the Sepang International Circuit here on Sunday.

In fact, the second race witnessed six crashes and another six failing to finish.

Unfortunate

Despite a good start, which took him to fifth, Rajiv suffered collateral damage from the crash between Indonesian rider duo Irfan Ardiansyah and Rafid Topan and crashed in the first lap.

Determined to complete the race, Rajiv resumed from 23rd place to script a fine recovery. He fought back in the remaining seven laps to cross the line at 13th. For his effort, Rajiv garnered three points. “I could have finished 10th if not for that incident. I am very disappointed,” said Rajiv.

Starting 17th on the grid, Senthil skillfully avoided the crash in lap one and pushed ahead to 13th by the end of lap six. But his strong braking in the tight corner resulted in a low-side and a crash, thereby injuring his neck

Senthil’s total tally after the first round is two points.

Consolation

Though things didn’t go entirely according to plan for Honda Racing India, the silver lining was that this was the first time the team had scored 10 points in an ARRC round.

Meanwhile, Muklada Sarapuech of AP Honda Racing Thailand won the second race while Indonesia's Andy Muhammad Fadly of Manual Tech KYT Kawasaki Racing finished second.

(The writer is in Sepang at the invitation of Honda Racing India).