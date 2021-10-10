Rajini prevails in thrilling battle

Ahamed holds his nerve, completes a double

Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) scripted a fine win while TVS Racing’s K.Y. Ahamed completed a double in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT here on Sunday.

Rajini, 41, diced with Saturday’s race one winner Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing) and Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) before winning the thrilling battle in the premier Prostock 301-400cc category with a difference of less than a second between the trio.

Later, local challenger Ahamed held his nerve to record his second win in the Pro-Stock 165cc category this weekend with teammate and defending champion Jagan Kumar delivering a 1-2 finish for TVS Racing. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) was third.

Chennai collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) started P34 and won the Novice (Stock 165cc) race, his third of the season.

The results (provisional):

National Championship: Prostock 301-400cc Open (race two, 8 laps): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power, Chennnai,) (15mins, 04.136secs); 2. Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing, Hyderabad) (15:04.561); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (15:04.719).

Prostock 165cc Open (race two, 8 laps): 1. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) (15:40.885); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (15:41.020); 3. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (15:41.146).

Novice (Stock 165cc): race two (6 laps): 1. Alwin Sundar (A.S. Motorsports, Chennai) (13:05.747); 2. Sarvesh Balappa (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) (13:06.309); 3. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (13:06.342).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Racing, Chennai) (10:53.801); 2. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing, Chennai) (11:07.230); 3. Jagruti Penkar (Sparks Racing, Mumbai) (11:09.601).

One-make championship: Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, NSF 250R (race two, 8 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) (14:46.889); 2. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (14:53.056); 3. Mohsin Paramban (Malappuram) (15:02.291).

Honda Novice (CBR 150) race two (6 laps): 1. Prakash Kamat (Bokar Steel City) (13:10.827); 2. Ikshan Shanbhag (Satara) (13:13.736); 3. Theopaul Leander (Chennai) (13:26.125).

Honda Hornet 2.0: race two (6 laps): 1. Ullas Santrupt Nanda (Chennai) (13:20.440); 2. Alwin Sundar (Chennai) (13:20.867); 3. V. Prabhu (Chennai) (13:21.107).

TVS Open (Apache RR 310) race one (6 laps): 1. N. Jagadeesh (Bengaluru) (11:47.095); 2. Aditya Rao (Bengaluru) (11:48.755); 3. S. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (11:50.591).

Race two: 1. N. Jagadeesh (11:46.122); 2. Venkat Prabhu (Chennai) (11:49.456); 3. R.L. Yashas (Bengauru) (11:49.969).

TVS Rookie (Apache RTR 200) race two (Six laps): 1. Shreyas Hareesh (Bengaluru) (12:53.089); 2. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Kolhapur) (12:53.628); 3. Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad) (12:53.660). TVS Media (Apache RTR 200) (5 laps): 1. Soham Thakur (Mumbai) (11:37.219); 2. Manaal Mahatme (Mumbai) (11:47.104); 3. Ajinkya Lad (Mumbai) (12:04.009).