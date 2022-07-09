Rajini on fire yet again

Sarvesh leads Axor Sparks Racing’s podium sweep

Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1) posted yet another lights-to-flag victory, his third consecutive, in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Sarvesh Balappa extended his domination in the Novice class as he led a podium sweep for his team, Axor Sparks Racing.

Hugging the tarmac: Deepak Ravikumar (No. 25) on way to winning the Pro-Stock 165cc race. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Later, Deepak Ravikumar scripted a grand recovery for Petronas TVS Racing with a fine win in the Pro-Stock 165cc category. The team had failed to pick up any points in the first round last month, but Ravikumar, displaying top pace, brought some cheer to his team.

He took a comfortable win from Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing’s Rajiv Sethu and Pacer Yamaha team’s Mathana Kumar, who had won both the races in the previous round. Petronas TVS Racing missed a 1-2 finish as K.Y. Ahamed, hot on Ravikumar’s heels, crashed on exiting the last corner on the last lap.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned): National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race 1): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1, 11mins, 31.191secs); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Petronas TVS Racing, 13:36.221); 3. Anand Rajendran (Speed Up Racing, 11:38.032).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race 1): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Petronas TVS Racing, 11:57.737); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing, 12:00.159); 3. Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha, 12:09.991).

Novice (Stock 165cc) Race 1 (Four laps): 1. Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing, 8:48.748); 2. Kayan Zubin Patel (Axor Sparks Racing, 8:49.154; 3. Rohan R. (Axor Sparks Racing, 08:52.856).

Girls (Stock 165cc) Qualifying: 1. Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing, 02:10.654); 2. Ryhana Bee (Pacer Yamaha, 02:11.002); 3. Deepika Reddy Badam (Alpha Racing, 02:11.518).

Support Race – Stock 301-400cc (Novice): 1. Mihir Vijay Sakpal (Winverve Apex Racing Academy, 12:35.053); 2. Jayanth Prathipati (12:35.073); 3. Ashwin R (12:49.139).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R (Race 1): 1. Sarthak Shrikant Chavan (11:26.629); 2. Mohsin Paramban (11:28.643); 3. A.S. James (11:28.995).

Novice (CBR 150, Race-1): 1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (13:01.799); 2. Shyam Babu (13:23.491); 3. Rajender Beedani (13:23.541).

Support race – Hornet 2.0 (Race 1): 1. Kayan Zubin Patel (13:45.599); 2. Prabhu V. (13:45.906); 3. G. Balaji (13:50.976).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Rookie (Apache RTR 200): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (12:34.972); 2. Shreyas Hareesh (12:46.371); 3. Abdul Basim R.S. (12:54.237).

Girls (Apache RTR 200, Five laps): 1. Aditi Krishnan (11:19.322); 2. Ananya Awasthi (11:35.324); 3. Vrishika Vijay Baikar (11:45.098).