Rajini, Balappa, Mathana Kumar and Jagruti race away with the titles

Sports Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 19:20 IST

National champions Sarvesh Balappa, Rajini Krishnan, Mathana Kumar & Jagruti Penkar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran Rajini Krishnan, Mathana Kumar, Jagruti Penkar and Sarvesh Balappa clinched the titles in their respective categories as the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle racing championships here on Sunday.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned): National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. KY Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) (15mins, 17.537secs); 2. Jagan Kumar (Petronas TVS Racing) (15:17.757); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Petronas TVS Racing) (15:18.787). National champion: Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1). Team championship: Petronas TVS Racing. Manufacturers championship: Yamaha.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Jagan (15:45.594); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemistu Honda SK69 Racing) (15:46.086); 3. Senthil Kumar (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (15:47.664). National champion: Rajini. Team championship: Pacer Yamaha. Manufacturers championship: Yamaha.

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-2): 1. Kayan Zubin Patel (Axor Sparks Racing) (13:01.987); 2. Rohan Ramesh (Axor Sparks Racing) (13:02.099); 3. Chiranth Vishwanath (Rookies Racing) (13:02.368). National champion: Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing). Team championship: Axor Sparks Racing. Manufacturers championship: Yamaha.

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (Pacer Yamaha) (11:00.132); 2. Jagruti Penkar (Axor Sparks Racing) (11:00.493); 3. Aditi Krishnan (Winverve Apex Racing) (11:05.883). National champion: Jagruti Penkar (Axor Sparks Racing). Team championship: Alpha Racing. Manufacturers championship: Yamaha.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (Apache RR 310) Race-1: 1. Rahil Pillarisetty (11:46.885); 2. Manoj Yesuadiyan (11:47.317); 3. Ananthraj (11:47.574). Race-2: 1. Pillarisetty (11:46.127); 2. Ananthraj P (11:46.274); 3. Yesuadian (11:46.437). Champion: Pillarisetty.

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-2): 1. Chiranth (12:27.582); 2. Jinendra K. Sangave (12:28.388); 3. Savion Sabu (12:43.778). Champion: Chiranth.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: NSF 250 Open (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Mohsin Paramban (18:40.383); 2. Shyam Sundar (18:41.542); 3. Rakshith Dave (19:04.772). Champion: Sarthak Shrikant Chavan.

Novice (CBR 150, Race-2): 1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (12:50.201); 2. Harshith V. Bogar (13:09.078); 3. Siddesh Sawant (13:10.491). Champion: Khatri.

Support Race – Honda Hornet 2.0 (Race-2): 1. G. Balaji (13:38.195); 2. Romario John (13:38.377); 3. Prabhu V (13:38.574).

