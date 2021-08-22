Rajini and Jagan speed off with a double each

Proving his worth: The experienced Rajini Krishnan produced two stunning performances while winning in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category.

CHENNAI

22 August 2021 23:03 IST

Alwin, Kavin, Kevin, Rakshith, and Jinendra also finish with two titles apiece; Ryhana makes it count on her return

Chennai veterans Rajini Krishnan and Jagan Kumar stamped their class, with a double each in the two premium categories, as did young Alwin Sundar in the Novice class as the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship concluded at the MMRT, here on Sunday.

Rolling back the years

Rajini, 41, who made his National Championship debut in 2003 and also forayed abroad for stints in superbike racing, rolled back the years with two stunning performances while winning both the races in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category for his team RACR Castrol Power Racing, astride a Yamaha R3.

Jagan, 31, winner of a cumulative nine National titles, was outstanding in repeating his Saturday’s victory in the Pro-Stock 165cc class by taking top honours in Race-2 today, though he had to work hard for it.

In between, Chennai collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) also completed a double in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category with another dominating ride in a race that was marred by multiple crashes.

Ryhana’s winning return

Earlier, another Chennai rider, Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Racing), returning to racing after a year’s gap following injury, topped the Girls race (Stock 165cc).

Kavin Quintal (NSF 250R), Rakshith S Dave (CBR 150) and Kevin Kannan (Hornet 2.0), all from Chennai, finished with a double apiece in the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup One-Make Championship, while Kolhapur’s Jinendra Kiran Sangave also won both the races in the rookie category of the TVS One-Make Championship.

The results (provisional, six laps unless mentioned): National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-Two): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing, Chennai) (11mins, 28.636secs), 2. Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing, Hyderabad) (11:30.050), 3. Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts, Hubballi) (11:30.267).

Race-Two (8 laps): 1. Rajini Krishnan (15:15.580), 2. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing, Chennai) (15:17.169), 3. Anish Damodara Shetty (15:17.977).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-Two, 8 laps): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (15:48.429), 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing, Chennai) (15:48.476), 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (15:54.822).

Novice (Stock, 165cc Race-2): 1. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports, Chennai) (13:04.324), 2. Anfal A (Rockstar Racing, Thrissur) (13:05.899), 3. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Pvt, Kolhapur).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (RACR, Chennai) (10:59.842), 2. Baddam Deepika Reddy (Gusto Racing, Hyderabad) (11:21.426), 3. Jagruthi Kiran (Sparks Racing, Mumbai) (11:21.647).

One-Make Championships: Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250 Open (Race-Two, 8 laps): 1. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (14:51.472), 2. Sartak Chavan (Pune) (15:01.335), 3. Samuel Martin (Bengaluru) (15:09.450).

Honda CBR 150 (Race-Two): 1. Rakshith S Dave (Chennai) (13:20.170), 2. Prakash Kamath (Bokaro Steel City) (13:26.483), 3. Shyam Babu (Chennai) (13:55.118).

Honda Hornet 2.0 (Race-Two): 1. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) (13:28.307), 2. Sudheer Sudhakar (New Delhi) (13:28.317), 3. Alwin Sundar (Chennai) (13:28.696).

TVS Apache RR 310 Open (Race-Two): 1. Yashas RL (Bengaluru) (11:54.802), 2. Manoj Yesudiyan (Chennai) (11:57.307), 3. Amarnath Menon (Calicut) (11:57.376).

TVS Rookie (RTR 200, Race-Two): 1. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Kolhapur) (12:58.183), 2. Jagathishree (Chennai) (13:09.244), 3. Zenas Bailey (Auroville) (13:09.286).

TVS Media (RTR 200, 5 laps): 1. Soham Thakur (Mumbai) (11:56.577), 2. Ajinkya Lad (Mumbai) (12:26.279), 3. Vishal Joshi (Pune) (12:28.684).