Rajendra rules MRF Rally of Coimbatore again

Team Petronas TVS Racing’s racer scorches the first two stages to take a 21-second lead over his teammate and nearest rival Abdul Waheed Tanveer

R.E. Rajendra of Team Petronas TVS Racing, the overall winner of the Rally of Coimbatore | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Team Petronas TVS Racing’s racer scorches the first two stages to take a 21-second lead over his teammate and nearest rival Abdul Waheed Tanveer

Team Petronas TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra played it simple and safe in the last two stages to emerge the overall winner of the MRF MoGrip 2W Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, organized by the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, at Kethanur on Sunday.

It was only six months ago that Rajendra beat the best at this very terrain. And, he was in no mood to relax as he scorched the first two stages to take a 21-second lead over his teammate and nearest rival Abdul Waheed Tanveer.

The latter knew he had a task in hand going into the final loop, but then the former kept his cool to finish on top.

“I am quite pleased with my finish. It was a good day for me despite a slippery track. It was fast-paced as well,” said an exhausted Rajendra, who was on a RTR 450.

Rivals on the terrain, but good friends off it. Team Petronas TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra (left) and Abdul Waheed Tanveer in a relaxed mood after the Rally of Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Rayan Rozario

He was happy that his bike withstood the terrain challenges as much as he did.

Tanveer said that he gave 100 per cent on this fast track. “I pushed myself as much as I could. The first two stages I could not do much as my body was yet to get tuned to the condition. Later, when it got adjusted, I went full throttle.”

“My body is like a diesel engine and I need to convert it to the petrol version so that I can challenge from the start,” he added.

B. Selvaraj, Team TVS Racing GM, was equally thrilled with the results. “It was expected as the boys and the bikes are in good shape. There’s still some catching up to do in the overall championship table and, we hope to be there soon.”

Interestingly, to preserve the ecology and maintain sustainability, guidelines were followed by segregation of waste generated during the event

The results (provisional): Overall: 1. R.E. Rajendra (Petronas TVS Racing); 2. Abdul Waheed Tanveer (Petronas TVS Racing); 3. Samuel Jacob (Petronas TVS Racing).