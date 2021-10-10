Rahil returns with a thumping victory

Rahil Shetty

10 October 2021 02:28 IST

Ahamed registers his first success of the season in the Prostock 165cc Open category

Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing) and local ace K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) scored resounding victories in the two premier Prostock categories in the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 third round, at the MMRT, here on Saturday.

Rahil marked his comeback after a season’s absence with a superb win in the Prostock 301-400cc category ahead of veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing), the championship leader in this category, and TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar.

Ahamed registered his first victory of the season in the 165cc category, finishing ahead of teammates Deepak Ravikumar and holder Jagan Kumar for a podium sweep for TVS Racing.

The results (provisional, six laps unless mentioned):

National Championship: Prostock 301-400cc Open (Race-1): 1. Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing, Hyderabad) 11mins, 18.000secs, 2. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing, Chennai) 11:18.246, 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) 11:18.340.

Prostock 165cc Open (Race-1): 1. K.Y. Ahmed (TVS Racing, Chennai) 11:44.563, 2. Deepak Ravikumar 11:44.697, 3. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) 11:45.057.

Novice (Stock 165cc) Race-1: 1. Anfal Akdhar (Rockstar Racing, Thrissur) 13:03.524, 2. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) 13:03.577, 3. Sarvesh Balappa (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) 13:07.658.

One-Make Championship (organised by MMSC): Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup–NSF 250R (Race-1): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) 11:10.598, 2. Kevin Quintal (Chennai) 11:10.751, 3. Mohsin Peramban (Malappuram) 11:12.621.

Honda Novice (CBR 150): 1. Ikshan Shanbhag (Satara) 13:10.362, 2. Prakash Kamat (Bokaro Steel City) 13:10.401, 3. Theopaul Leander (Chennai) 13:19.412.

Honda Hornet 2.0 (Race-1): 1. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) 13:24.412, 2. Alwin Sundar (Chennai) 13:25.148, 3. Ullas Santrupt Nanda (Chennai) 13:25.661.

TVS Rookie (Apache RTR 200) Race-1: 1. Shreyas Hareesh (Bengaluru) 12:50.036, 2. Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad) 12:50.143, 3. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Kolhapur) 12:50.220.

TVS Girls (Apache RTR 200, Five laps): 1. Rakshita Dave (Chennai) 11:21.032, 2. Adlin Seles (Chennai) 11:21.720, 3. Aditi Krishnan (Bengaluru) 11:22.140.