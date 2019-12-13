MRF Challenge: Viscaal upstages Schumacher in ‘sprint’

Bent Viscaal of the Netherlands pulled off a fine win in race one of the FIA-approved MRF Challenge at the Bahrain International Circuit here on Friday, pushing pole-sitter German David Schumacher to the second spot. Denmark’s Valdemar Eriksen completed the podium.

The originally scheduled 10-lap race was reduced to nine, five of which were run behind the Safety Car following a crash at the start involving Indian-American Yuven Sundaramoorthy whose stalled car was hit from behind by India’s Chetan Korada. Both were forced to retire.

The lengthy Safety Car period effectively reduced the race to a sprint. Viscaal, having moved from second to first with a great start, held position and also posted the fastest lap, earning a further two points. Schumacher overcame a poor start to finish second.

Eriksen, who started sixth, made up four spots to move to second in the very first lap before being overtaken by Schumacher.

“I made a good start to get to P1, but about four laps behind the Safety Car meant I didn’t get enough of racing which was a shame. I think we have taken a big step forward with the car and I thank my race engineer and the team,” said the 20-year old Viscaal.

Schumacher, 18, was disappointed with his start. “I didn’t get used to the clutch which is very hard. So, I nearly stalled the car when the lights went out. The race was also not quick enough. Let’s see what we can do in the next race.”

The results: Race-1 (9 laps): 1. Bent Viscaal (Netherlands) (23:52.460s); 2. David Schumacher (Germany) (23:54.517); 3. Valdemar Eriksen (Denmark) (23:59.008); Fastest Lap: Viscaal (02:00.349).

Qualifying: 1. Schumacher (01:59.765); 2. Viscaal (01:59.918); 3. Ushijima (02:00.815); 4. Hijjawi (02:00.905); 5. Sundaramoorthy (02:01.000).

6. Eriksen (02:01.034); 7. Mason (02:01.174); 8. Young (02:01.243).

9. Amendola (02:01.264); 10. Ali (02:01.608); 11. Korada (02:03.218).