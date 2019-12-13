Motorsport

MRF Challenge: Viscaal upstages Schumacher in ‘sprint’

Breaking away: Bent Viscaal finished on top with an impressive run.

Breaking away: Bent Viscaal finished on top with an impressive run.   | Photo Credit: ADITYA BEDRE

more-in

With five of the nine laps run behind a Safety Car, there was a mad scramble to the finish

Bent Viscaal of the Netherlands pulled off a fine win in race one of the FIA-approved MRF Challenge at the Bahrain International Circuit here on Friday, pushing pole-sitter German David Schumacher to the second spot. Denmark’s Valdemar Eriksen completed the podium.

The originally scheduled 10-lap race was reduced to nine, five of which were run behind the Safety Car following a crash at the start involving Indian-American Yuven Sundaramoorthy whose stalled car was hit from behind by India’s Chetan Korada. Both were forced to retire.

The lengthy Safety Car period effectively reduced the race to a sprint. Viscaal, having moved from second to first with a great start, held position and also posted the fastest lap, earning a further two points. Schumacher overcame a poor start to finish second.

Eriksen, who started sixth, made up four spots to move to second in the very first lap before being overtaken by Schumacher.

“I made a good start to get to P1, but about four laps behind the Safety Car meant I didn’t get enough of racing which was a shame. I think we have taken a big step forward with the car and I thank my race engineer and the team,” said the 20-year old Viscaal.

Schumacher, 18, was disappointed with his start. “I didn’t get used to the clutch which is very hard. So, I nearly stalled the car when the lights went out. The race was also not quick enough. Let’s see what we can do in the next race.”

The results: Race-1 (9 laps): 1. Bent Viscaal (Netherlands) (23:52.460s); 2. David Schumacher (Germany) (23:54.517); 3. Valdemar Eriksen (Denmark) (23:59.008); Fastest Lap: Viscaal (02:00.349).

Qualifying: 1. Schumacher (01:59.765); 2. Viscaal (01:59.918); 3. Ushijima (02:00.815); 4. Hijjawi (02:00.905); 5. Sundaramoorthy (02:01.000).

6. Eriksen (02:01.034); 7. Mason (02:01.174); 8. Young (02:01.243).

9. Amendola (02:01.264); 10. Ali (02:01.608); 11. Korada (02:03.218).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Motorsport
motor racing
sport
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 9:39:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/racing-viscaal-upstages-schumacher-in-sprint/article30299937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY