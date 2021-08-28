Motorsport

Qatar likely to debut in rejigged F1 calendar

Formula One published a revised calendar for the remainder of the season on Saturday with the number of races dropping from a record 23 to 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Qatar expected to debut.

The rejig followed this month’s cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka for the second year in a row.

Three races were given new dates and one weekend in late November was left subject to confirmation with Qatar likely to fill it with a first GP at the Losail circuit used regularly by MotoGP.

While Formula One did not mention Qatar on the list, an announcement is expected soon.

The schedule: Sept. 5: Netherlands (Zandvoort); Sept. 12: Italy (Monza); Sept. 26: Russia (Sochi); Oct. 10: Turkey (Istanbul Park); Oct. 24: USA (Austin); Nov. 7: Mexico (Mexico City); Nov. 14: Brazil (Sao Paulo); Nov. 21: Venue TBC; Dec. 5: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah); Dec. 12: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina).


