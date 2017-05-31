Praneeth, Sourabh advance

Sai Praneeth and Sourabh Verma made the third round of the $120,000 Thailand Grand Prix Gold badminton after notching up contrasting wins in the men’s singles here on Wednesday.

Sourabh, seeded 12th, put it across compatriot Anand Pawar 21-17, 20-22, 21-14, while third seed Praneeth defeated Malaysia’s R. Satheishtharan 21-15, 21-13.

Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka reached the second round with a 13-21, 24-22, 27-25 win over Indonesia’s Jesica Muljati in women’s singles.

However, it turned out to be a dismal day for other Indians with P. Kashyap, Shreyansh Jaiswal and Subhankar Dey bowing out in men’s singles, while Reshma Karthik and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde faltered in the women’s first round.

Kashyap, who had defeated Slovakia’s Milan Dratva 21-6, 21-14 in his opening match, lost 21-14, 21-18 to second seed Marc Zwiebler of Germany in the second round

Shreyansh lost 21-9, 21-18 to local shuttler Suppanyu Avihingsanon, while Malaysia’s Daren Liew ended Subhankar’s campaign with a 10-21, 21-15, 21-19 win.

Reshma lost 21-14, 21-12 to Indonesia’s Susanto Yulia Yosephin, while Ruthvika went down 21-18, 21-11 to another Indonesian Sri Fatmawati.

Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S. Ram lost 21-10, 21-18 to Indonesa’s Tania Oktaviani Kusumah and Nisak Puji Lestari in doubles while Prajakta Sawant and Malaysian partner Yogendran Khrishnan lost 21-13, 21-12 to local pair Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Chasinee Korepap in mixed doubles.

In men’s doubles, M.R. Arjun and Ramchandran Shlok went down 15-21, 21-12, 21-13 to Tinn Isriyanet and Kittisak Namdash.

Francis Alwin and Tarun Kona also lost 21-9, 21-18 to Singapore’s Yong Kai Terry Hee and Kean Hean Loh.