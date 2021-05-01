Portuguese GP | Bottas denies Hamilton 100th pole

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix with seven-time World champion Lewis Hamilton completing a Mercedes front-row lockout in qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton’s pursuit of a 100th pole at the track where last year he notched up his record 92nd win was delayed when Bottas earned the 17th of his career.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, one point off Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, took third on Sunday’s grid with his teammate Sergio Perez alongside him on the second row in Portimao.