Porsche will not enter F1 after talks with Red Bull fail

Reports had suggested that the deal would have involved Porsche buying a 50% stake in Red Bull’s team and become their engine suppliers

AFP Berlin
September 09, 2022 15:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of a Porsche showroom. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Porsche said its negotiations with Red Bull for a partnership that would allow the German luxury carmaker to enter Formula One have failed, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both companies have jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will not continue,” Porsche said in a statement.

No details had been given about the deal but reports had suggested that it would involve Porsche buying a 50% stake in Red Bull’s team and become engine suppliers.

Friday’s statement came as a surprise as a deal by Porsche had been seen as imminent after fellow German automobile giant Audi announced that it will become an engine supplier in Formula One for the first time in the 2026 season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But Porsche underlined that the premise for a deal was “always a partnership on an equal footing that covers an engine partnership and the team”.

“But this could not be realised,” it said, adding however that company will keep “observing” the car-racing field which remains “an attractive environment”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Porsche, unlike Audi, have raced in Formula One.

They had a team from 1957-62, although they only raced in two complete seasons 1961/62, with their only victory Dan Gurney’s in the 1962 French Grand Prix.

They returned to the circuit in 1983 providing the engines for the McLaren team and enjoyed great success – McLaren won two successive constructors championships in 1984 and 1985.

McLaren ditched them for Honda in 1988 and Porsche’s last contribution to F1 was a brief return in 1991 powering the Footwork team.

However, after a disastrous first part of the season Footwork switched to Ford engines.

Audi will announce the team they will supply by the end of the year although it is widely expected to be Sauber, who presently race as Alfa Romeo with a Ferrari engine.

Audi’s decision came shortly after it was agreed at FIA’s World Motor Sport Council that new engines, or power units (PU), would be required in Formula 1 by 2026, aimed at greater sustainability.

The new motors will increase electrical power by up to 50 percent and use 100 percent sustainable fuel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Formula One
automobile

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app