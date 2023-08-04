HamberMenu
Pole position for Rajiv Sethu, Vignesh Goud in Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

August 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
Thumbs up: Rajiv Sethu secured the pole position in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajiv Sethu and Vignesh Goud, both looking to extend their unbeaten run, qualified for pole position in their respective categories as the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 commenced at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here on Friday.

The 24-year-old Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate), winner of all four races so far this season, showed impressive pace in the latter half of the 15-minute qualifying session for pole position in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category, clocking a best lap of 01:50.457secs.

Later, 19-year old Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club), who is unbeaten in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category after four races over two rounds, put in a best lap of 02:08.750 for pole position.

The results (qualifying, top-3 best laps):

National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: 1. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 01:50.457s; 2. Jagan Kumar (Petronas TVS Racing) 01:50.787; 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Petronas TVS Racing) 01:50.845.

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) 02:08.750; 2. Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) 02:09.170; 3. S. Sangeeth (ACCSYS India Rookie Racing) 02:09.753.

Support Event – Stock 301-400cc (Novice): 1. S. Rohit Lad (Pvt) 02:04.718; 2. Aldrin Babu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 02:04.786; 3. N. Anand (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 02:05.181.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (RR 310): 1. C. Senthilkumar 01:54.221; 2. A. Alwin Sundar 01:54.871; 3. Chiranth Vishwanath 01:54.961.

Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Nadine Faith Balaji 02:14.670; 2. Nithila Das 02:15.534; 3. Sarah Khan 02:15.751.

